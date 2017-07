Who knew this was possible?

Let’s face it – we always have a bit of a “taste” issue when it comes to Christina Milian. She has a bit of a…cheap (sorry) look to her. We think she’s sweet so we feel bad saying this. However, this new magazine spread in LEFAIR mag has literally redeemed every bad outfit and hairstyle we’ve seen her in. She looks high-end, glamorous, and just plain gorgeous. We always feel like she’s trying to look too young, but she looks like a grown ass woman in these photos.

