Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Tig ol’ Bitties

Via DailyMail:
She’s an international swimwear model with a bombshell body.
But that doesn’t stop Chrissy Teigen envying those with more curvaceous derrieres. The stunning wife of soul singer John Legend opened up to Esquire magazine and showed her Sports Illustrated model credentials in a sexy Summer-inspired photoshoot.
Chrissy, 28, said: ‘I didn’t know butts were a thing until I was twenty-three. Then came Jennifer Lopez and people were like, “That butt is great.” Now you have to have a butt. It sucks for me.
‘I have a little half-Asian butt, and the more I work out, the more I try to get it bigger, it’s just going to get flatter and harder.’
However, the striking brunette looked incredible, showing-off her toned and sun-kissed figure in a series of colourful bikinis and bathing suits.
Posing in a pool, the beauty flaunted her assets in a blue and red floral swim-shirt un-zipped to the navel and paired with polka dot briefs. Her honey-hued locks pinned up to reveal a fresh and natural make-up look.
