Chrissy Teigen Live Tweets Flying Nightmare

Chrissy Teigen doesn’t shy away from tweeting the real.

We’ve all been there. Delayed flights, rude staff, bumped seats. But Chrissy Teigen faced an interesting airline nightmare: 4 hours into a flight to Tokyo, passengers were alerted that the plane would be turning around because a passenger on the plane was on the wrong flight.

It didn’t end there, though. All the passengers were made to de-board the plane and undergo security questioning before being able to get on a new flight, stranding poor Chrissy and her husband John Legend for hours.

She live tweeted the saga as the events unfolded, leaving readers on their seats about what would happen next:

Flip for part 2!

