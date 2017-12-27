Chrissy Teigen Live Tweets Flying Nightmare

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Chrissy Teigen doesn’t shy away from tweeting the real.

We’ve all been there. Delayed flights, rude staff, bumped seats. But Chrissy Teigen faced an interesting airline nightmare: 4 hours into a flight to Tokyo, passengers were alerted that the plane would be turning around because a passenger on the plane was on the wrong flight.

It didn’t end there, though. All the passengers were made to de-board the plane and undergo security questioning before being able to get on a new flight, stranding poor Chrissy and her husband John Legend for hours.

She live tweeted the saga as the events unfolded, leaving readers on their seats about what would happen next:

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

So many questions and I have no answers. Either do they. This person must be mortified though — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

This person is so lucky that we will all have to deplane. Imagine having to walk off alone. The shame! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

