Chrissy Teigen Live Tweets as She Flees Earthquake Danger in Bali With John Legend and Their Children

3.4k SHARES Share Tweet

An earthquake in Bali sent Chrissy Teigen into a panic.

What a better spot to vacation than the beautiful Bali, right? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend headed to the tropical paradise to vacation with their children only to be awoken in the night by a 6.9 earthquake. She tweeted updates once she reached safety, but they included her play-by-play of walking outside naked with her baby during the panic.

Bali. Trembling. So long. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018

Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of “hooooooly shit this is happening” — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018

I very calmly walked outside saying clutching baby saying “I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked.” like a naked zombie — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018

great a news story just talked about my crotch tweet in the middle of earthquake tweets I gotta delete it, that can’t be how I go down — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018

Another. Oh dear lord — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018

another one 😩😩😩 small but please stop, earth — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018

another aftershock just now. probably the 8th one we have felt since the big one last night. we are safe, up high and nothing around us. thinking about everyone around us and in Lombok especially. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 6, 2018

She tweeted that they were on higher ground and safe. So far, officials say that 91 people have been killed. Many residents of the island have been fearful of a tsunami. While Chrissy’s tweets give a sense of lighthearted relief, there is a lot of help needed to rescue and assist people living there.