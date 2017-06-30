Breaking News

Chrissy Teigen Flashes the Crowd While Dancing on Stage With John Legend

By
Posted on

This is so Chrissy.

Chrissy Teigen was on stage dancing with husband John Legend when she inadvertently flashed the entire crowd. Her reaction is priceless. All we can say is that we are not surprised at this.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Latest

To Top