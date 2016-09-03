Chris Brown’s Accuser May Be Totally Full of It

As more information comes to light, this whole incident is looking like a setup.

The ex-beauty queen who has accused singer Chris Brown of pointing a gun at her in his home has some very shady stuff going on.

Reports are surfacing from old friends and acquaintances that show Baylee Curran has a history of lying to police and other not-so-trustworthy activities. Among them is an old friend who claims Curran and another girl robbed her while they were on a trip in NYC (also implying Curran and the girl were there on the dime of a man whose room they spent the night in doing who knows what).

Chris Brown’s lawyer is currently working to authenticate text messages supposedly sent to a friend saying that she Chris was about to go down and that she would set him up. If true, she herself is about to become the center of a criminal investigation that led to a huge swarm of police at Brown’s home and his subsequent arrest.

Chris says he was only arrested because the DA has it out for him, as it’s the same DA who has been on him for his other struggles over the years in the legal system. Multiple witnesses at the home say it did not at all happen the way Curran says.

Furthermore, it appears that Curran is friends with Chris Brown’s baby mama, Nia Guzman, who just lost a huge court battle over custody of her and Brown’s daughter, Royalty. Chris Brown’s lawyer suspects there could be some collusion between the women going on to set Chris up, as they also tried to say Royalty was in the house when all this went down to make him look bad, which Chris and the witnesses deny.

So who do you believe? We find it totally shade that she says she was just “admiring” a piece of jewelry and Chris freaked and told her to leave, pointing a gun at her. More likely she is super shady and there is WAY more to the story about what she was up to. Cops did NOT find drugs or a gun in the home upon searching it, either.