Celeb News

Chris Brown Shows Off His Latest Addition to the Family

chris brown baby

Chris Brown took to social media to share more about his recent addition to this family: his son!

chris brown ammika harris

His second child, named Aeko Catori Brown, was born on November 20, 2019. While he didn’t directly announce it or divulge any information during the pregnancy, he and his ex Ammika Harris both posted telling posts on that day. Chris, clearly overjoyed at something off camera, tagged his post 11-20-19. Ammika similarly posted “I was in love, when I first saw you.”

View this post on Instagram

AEKO CATORI BROWN

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Now we can confirm why – Chris and Ammika welcomed their first child together! While they aren’t a couple any longer, they seem to be keeping any drama private for now. This is quite a change from Chris’s relationship with the mother of his first daughter, Royalty, whom he shares with Nia Guzman. He and Guzman hooked up briefly while he was in a relationship with Karrueche Tran, which sent his personal life into shambles once the paternity was revealed.

There might even be the possibility for the two getting back together, as they’ve been flirty back and forth on social media and are likely working closely together to take care of their new son. Time will tell!

