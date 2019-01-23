News

Chris Brown Released From Custody in Paris Rape Arrest

Chris Brown is fuming mad and vowing to sue the accuser after being released on what he says are bogus rape charges in Paris.

Chris Brown was detained in Paris after a woman accused him of raping her in a Paris hotel room.

Brown was taken into custody by French police after a woman claimed that he brutally raped her at a party in a hotel, but Chris vehemently denied the accusations. He said he had been playing music for a group of about 20 people in the living room of the suite the entire time. His girlfriend was also there.

Multiple people present at the party came forward supporting Chris. They denied Chris was ever alone with the woman.

Chris posted just after his arrest, writing, “I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

Tons of Chris’s supporters and other celebs slammed the accusations and labeled them lies immediately.

Joyner Lucas wrote, “@chrisbrownofficial ain’t rape nobody,” Joyner begins. “Any and every way someone gets the opportunity to create a story and try to ruin my niggaz legacy they take it. It won’t happen tho. Anybody who actually thinks breezy needs to take some pussy got issues. Trust me when I say it doesn’t matter what city, state, country, or continent this nigga goes to, he can literally pick like a flower from a garden of bad bitches who wanna fuck and it’s that simple.”

View this post on Instagram

Bro seriously?!! Smh GET THE FUCK OFF MY NIGGAZ DICK BRO!!‼️‼️‼️‼️. @chrisbrownofficial ain’t rape nobody. Any and every way someone gets the opportunity to create a story and try to ruin my niggaz legacy they take it. It won’t happen tho. Anybody who actually thinks breezy needs to take some pussy got issues. Trust me when I say it doesn’t matter what city, state, country, or continent this nigga goes to, he can literally pick like a flower from a garden of bad bitches who wanna fuck and it’s that simple. Nobody bout to make me believe this nigga is a rapist. No way no fucking how. And if anybody is mad at this post and wants to unfollow me then be my fucking guest! 🤷🏽‍♂️… this is the reason why he been in the house for so many years and barely goes anywhere. The Moment the nigga take a vacation to Paris then now he a rapist. 🤦🏽‍♂️ I’m no conspiracy theorist but no bullshit, im really starting to believe that TV networks are paying muthafukas to false claim allegations just so they can turn it into a documentary. Smh FOH‼️‼️‼️‼️

A post shared by Joyner Lucas (@joynerlucas) on

Some social media users weren’t supportive of Chris, citing his history of violence as a reason to believe the charges.

Chris was subsequently released and allowed to go on his way, which implies cops in Paris didn’t think the case was legit. The other two men arrested with him have also been released. Now, he is having his French lawyer file a defamation lawsuit against the accuser.

Check back for updates on this story.

