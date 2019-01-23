Chris Brown Released From Custody in Paris Rape Arrest

1.8k SHARES Share Tweet

Chris Brown is fuming mad and vowing to sue the accuser after being released on what he says are bogus rape charges in Paris.

Chris Brown was detained in Paris after a woman accused him of raping her in a Paris hotel room.

Brown was taken into custody by French police after a woman claimed that he brutally raped her at a party in a hotel, but Chris vehemently denied the accusations. He said he had been playing music for a group of about 20 people in the living room of the suite the entire time. His girlfriend was also there.

Multiple people present at the party came forward supporting Chris. They denied Chris was ever alone with the woman.

Chris posted just after his arrest, writing, “I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

Tons of Chris’s supporters and other celebs slammed the accusations and labeled them lies immediately.

Some social media users weren’t supportive of Chris, citing his history of violence as a reason to believe the charges.

Chris was subsequently released and allowed to go on his way, which implies cops in Paris didn’t think the case was legit. The other two men arrested with him have also been released. Now, he is having his French lawyer file a defamation lawsuit against the accuser.

Check back for updates on this story.