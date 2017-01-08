THE MIX

Chris Brown Gets Banned for Life From Gym After Spitting on Manager

By
Posted on

We always try to root for Chris, but is spitting ever necessary?

Chris Brown showed his infamous temper during an altercation with a manager at his gym, Life Time Fitness, in New York City. He and his friend were allegedly acting rowdy and being disrespectful by playing loud music and cursing, as well as hurling insults (though at whom it is unclear – each other? Other patrons?). When a manager asked them to tone it down or leave, you can only imagine what happened next. He allegedly spit on the employee while leaving during the craziness.

SO not okay. Spitting is just so…low brow.

Get it together, Chris.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Latest

To Top