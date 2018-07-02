Cheryl and Liam Payne Break Up!

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Cheryl and Liam Payne are no more.

Another Hollywood couple bites the dust.

Cheryl and Liam have ended their 2 and a half year relationship. Sources say that Liam has already moved out of the home they shared together.

They will continue to work together parenting their 1-year-old son, Bear.

They posted an announcement confirming their breakup on social media:

“We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make.

“We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Nothing lasts forever, especially in Hollywood.