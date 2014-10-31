Chelsea Handler Rides Horseback Topless to Mock Russian Prez

The comedian took to Instagram late Thursday, posting a topless photo of herself mounted on a horse next to a similar pic made famous by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Anything a man can do, a woman has the right to do better. #kremlin,” Handler wrote in a post that quickly went viral.

But just as fast as Handler’s assets went public, Instagram yanked the post, citing its community guidelines against nudity.

“If a man posts a photo of his nipples, it’s ok, but not a woman? Are we in 1825?” Handler countered in another Instagram post.

She then reposted the nude pic directly to Twitter with the caption: “Taking this down is sexist. I have every right to show I have a better body than Putin.”

Handler added the racy pic to Instagram a second time, daring the company to violate her First Amendment rights.

“If instagram takes this down again, you’re saying Vladimir Putin Has more 1st amendment rights than me. Talk to your bosses,” she wrote.

Instagram pulled down the photo a second time, reinstated it and then deleted it a third time — all within an hour.

Her latest stunt combined two of her favorite past times: Public nudity and the Russian strongman.

Handler, 39, has poked fun at Putin before.

“Putin is my ex,” Handler joked, claiming they met on JDate in a Jimmy Fallon interview in March.

Her latest jab at Putin shows Handler, wearing only jeans and a riding helmet, astride a chestnut horse in a field of wild flowers. It’s a rip-off of a shirtless Putin on horseback in Siberia from 2009.

She’s also flouted her body in exhibitionist fashion, including a racy Instagram post ahead of the August finale of her E! late-night comedy show “Chelsea Lately.” There she wore a thong — and nothing else — in an intimate locker room scene.

She’s also gone topless (pixelated, of course) in shower scenes with the likes of Conan O’Brien and Sandra Bullock.

Earlier this month, she pulled down her top and exposed her left breast on Twitter while seated on a Vespa scooter to promote a SiriusXM interview advancing her Netflix special “Uganda Be Kidding Me.”

