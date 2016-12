Chelsea Handler Instagram’s Her Butt in Response To Kim K’s PaperMag Cover

Chelsea posed sans oil, and as far as we can see it’s not Photoshopped … which makes it extremely impressive.

Handler is making her body parts a name for themselves … she went to war with Instagram last month after they took down her topless photo mocking Vladimir Putin.

Did we say she has a nice ass?

Chelsea’s going in on IG again — she just REposted her topless Putin shot with a caption questioning why the app is cool with shots of Kim K’s bare ass (and Chelsea’s too) … but not cool with her exposed boobs. She added, “I’m just so confused.”

-Via TMZ