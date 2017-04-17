Check Out Your Favorite Stars at Coachella

Stars came out trying to be cool and trendy.
Stars came out trying to be cool and trendy.
Rihanna Goes Glam at Coachella
Robin Thicke’s and Girlfriend April Love Geary Vacation in the Maldives
Rapper Cassidy Busted for Suspended License in NYC
Tyga Cuffed and Taken to Jail!
Charlie Murphy: Dead at 57
Caitlyn Jenner Is Now Officially All Woman (Mostly) After Undergoing Gender Reassignment Surgery
MTV Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans Shows Off Strapless Push-Up Bra
Omarosa Manigault Marries Pastor John Allen Newman at Trump Hotel in D.C.
Janet Jackson and Husband Split Just Months After Welcoming New Baby
Hot n’ Heavy: The Weeknd Posts Steamy Pic of Himself and Selena Gomez
Daily Dose of RX: Girl Found Living in the Forest Unable to Talk With Monkeys!
RHOA’s Kim Zolciak-Biermann Continues to Shape Shift Her Face and Photoshop Her Pics
Mel B’s Shocking Domestic Abuse Allegations Against Husband Stephen Belafonte Revealed
Daily Dose of RX: Uber Driver Realizes She’s Driving Her Boyfriend’s Side-Chick to His House!
Halle Berry: Clothes? Who Needs em?!
Blac Chyna Goes on Rant Calling Tyga a “B****” For Not Paying His Child Support
Ice T’s Wife Coco Austin Shows Off Her Cakes in New Pics
Daily Dose of RX: Escalator Suddenly Reverse Throwing People Down It at High Speed!
Demi Lovato Twerks at the Gym to Rihanna
Ex-Reality Star Jon Gosselin Is Now a Stripper