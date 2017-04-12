Charlie Murphy: Dead at 57

A legend is gone!

Chappelle’s Show star and brother of Eddie Murphy has died at age 57 after losing the battle to leukemia. Murphy’s appearances on The Chappelle Show were highly popular and frankly, hilarious. He appeared regularly on “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories,” where he recalled comical interactions with 80s and 90s celebs. His wife passed away in 2009 after battling cervical cancer, sadly.

What an end to a very colorful life.

Let’s remember him with two of his most iconic stories ever that will live on. RIP Charlie Murphy! You will be sorely missed.