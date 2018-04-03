News

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Announce Their Split

Say it ain’t so!

The Internet is reeling after Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their split. No one is happy about this, and it further reinforces the belief that love is difficult to find and maintain, especially in Hollywood.

Fans went crazy and seemed to lose hope in the world.

The couple was married for almost 8 years and have a daughter.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

163.9K
Photos

Kim Kardashian Posts Racy Pic to Start the Day
55.0K
News

Porn star Olivia Nova Found Dead at 20
55.0K
News

Bam Margera Locked Up for a DUI After Stopping to Talk to Cops Who Were on Another Traffic Stop
55.0K
News

Courtney Stodden Begs for Doug Hutchison to Take Her Back
55.0K
Fashion

Kendall Jenner: Fresh Lips for the Golden Globes?
54.9K
Fashion

Kendall Jenner is Unrecognizable in New Shoot
54.8K
News

Lena Dunham Splits With Longtime Boyfriend Jack Antonoff
2.0K
News

Ciara Unleashes Social Media Fury With Post About Women and Relationships
1.9K
News

Piers Morgan Has Uncomfortable Interview With Tonya Harding, Telling Her to Stop Playing the Victim
1.4K
Trending

Fans React to Taylor Swift and Zendaya Dancing in a Crowd
1.4K
News

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Break Up
1.3K
News

Fans Speculate That Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate
1.2K
News

Kim Kardashian Has Photoshop Fail While Kylie Hides Baby Bump in New Pics
1.0K
Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Drops New Video for ‘Filthy’
995
News

Kylie Jenner Spotted in Public Very Pregnant!
985
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Sheer Dress During Beach Photoshoot
917
News

Amber Rose is Getting a Breast Reduction
816
News

Blac Chyna Tries to Hit Someone With Stroller During Fight at Six Flags
799
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Takes Another Bathroom Selfie With Just Bejeweled Bottoms
789
Photos

Kim Kardashian Takes it All Off Yet Again in Steamy New Photos
741
News

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Engagement to Brad Falchuk
721
Trending

Blue Ivy Hushes Her Parents at Grammys
662
News

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Name Their New Baby!
To Top