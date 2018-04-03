Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Announce Their Split

1.6k SHARES Share Tweet

Say it ain’t so!

The Internet is reeling after Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their split. No one is happy about this, and it further reinforces the belief that love is difficult to find and maintain, especially in Hollywood.

Fans went crazy and seemed to lose hope in the world.

If Ryan Reynolds and Blake lively split Love is officially dead — Michael 🦊 Nicki/Ryan Fan (@FreshGuyMichael) April 3, 2018

bruh april fools was yesterday what time zone are you in — ً (@inurblood) April 3, 2018

Way more emotional that I should be over Channing & Jenna splitting up 😭💔 — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) April 3, 2018

I’m not one to normally care about celebrity couples but Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan splitting up has left me with no faith in love at all… pic.twitter.com/WgSs0YPJ7y — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) April 3, 2018

Love doesn't even exist anymore. I mean Channing Tatum and his wife are getting divorced. If they can't make it no one can hahah — Savannah Chrisley (@_ItsSavannah_) April 3, 2018

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have spilt up – no one talk to me for the rest of the day. I’m mourning. — Talia Mar (@TaliaMarMusic) April 3, 2018

I think school should be cancelled tomorrow, so we can mourn Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan relationship 🙁 — ℓσgαи † (@iamlogan1022) April 3, 2018

The couple was married for almost 8 years and have a daughter.