Chanel From MTV’s ‘Ridiculousness’ Arrested At Club

Chanel West Coast, who used to sit and give commentary on MTV’s Ridiculousness but now raps under the Young Money label, was arrested after getting into it with security at LA’s popular club 1Oak. She initially got tossed for fighting with another girl but wasn’t done yet, apparently. She looks super wasted from the pics, but hey, who knows. This has been a bad year for Chanel, as she reportedly filed for bankruptcy in March.