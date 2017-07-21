Style

Céline Dion is Fabulous in Couture for Vogue

She is too much for words, and we are loving it.

 

 

Céline Dion put on an array of couture looks and did her best sashays around a French apartment. We just want you to let the videos speak for themselves:

Head to Vogue for more.

