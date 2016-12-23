MTV 16 & Pregnant Cast Member Found Dead!

This is sad beyond words.

A member of MTV’s 16 & Pregnant was found dead of an apparent drug overdose in a friend’s bathroom. Valerie Fairman, 23, was a member of the show in 2010 and struggled with drug addiction for years, going in and out of rehab, according to family.

She kept going back to drugs, however, and it has resulted in her untimely death.

She was found in her friend’s bathroom after the door was broken down when she didn’t respond to calls for some time. She was leaves behind her daughter Neveah.

Fairman lived a tumultuous life after a long struggle with drugs and her child’s father.

Other Teen Mom/16 and Pregnant cast members voiced their sorrow at the news: