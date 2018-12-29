Cassie Posts Pic Kissing New Man While Diddy Posts That He Loves Her

2.6k SHARES Share Tweet

Diddy is missing Cassie…but it seems she has already moved on. And who it is is probably making Diddy nuts.

Cassie and Diddy recently broke up after more than a decade together in one of 2018’s most shocking breakups. They were spotted together after Kim Porter, the mother of Diddy’s children, passed away. This was clearly not any movement towards reconciliation.

Diddy posted a picture of Cassie with a heart emoji. Mere hours later, Cassie posted a picture of her mother alongside a pic of her kissing a mystery man. The man? Diddy’s ex personal trainer! Ouch.

Diddy putting up a pic of Cassie on insta saying he loves her and Cassie putting up a pic kissing her new fella in response is the energy I’m taking into 2019 pic.twitter.com/r572zuq5rs — Chloe O'Hanlon (@ChloeOhanlon) December 29, 2018

Twitter had a field day with it, praising Cassie for her will power and absolute burn.

the new boyfriend is Diddy’s trainer????? Cassie, finish him!!!! ♥️♥️♥️😂 — Thabang Mamadi (@MiszB) December 29, 2018

Cassie got her a white mans! Diddy sweetie she’s gone. She about to be engaged, married and pregnant within 5 business days and I’m here for alllllll of it! Get it Queens! I love how the girls are winning in extra time in 2018 🔥🔥 — Ami (@prettiedove) December 29, 2018

Diddy: Did you see my post on Instagram professing my love to you Cassie pic.twitter.com/HyTg2Imarm — DKT (@darleneturner53) December 29, 2018

We feel like this is not the end of this messiness. Stay tuned for more!