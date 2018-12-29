News

Cassie Posts Pic Kissing New Man While Diddy Posts That He Loves Her

Diddy is missing Cassie…but it seems she has already moved on. And who it is is probably making Diddy nuts.

Cassie and Diddy recently broke up after more than a decade together in one of 2018’s most shocking breakups. They were spotted together after Kim Porter, the mother of Diddy’s children, passed away. This was clearly not any movement towards reconciliation.

Diddy posted a picture of Cassie with a heart emoji. Mere hours later, Cassie posted a picture of her mother alongside a pic of her kissing a mystery man. The man? Diddy’s ex personal trainer! Ouch.

Twitter had a field day with it, praising Cassie for her will power and absolute burn.

We feel like this is not the end of this messiness. Stay tuned for more!

