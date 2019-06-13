Cassie Has Big News! (Diddy’s Not Going to Like This)

Singer and model Cassie, 32, otherwise known to most as Diddy’s ex-girlfriend of a decade, has some big new to announce, and we just know Diddy feels some kind of way about it.
What’s the news you ask? She’s pregnant! Yup. She and boyfriend Alex Fine, 26, are expecting their first child together. They couple announced today that they are expecting a baby girl.
She wrote on Instagram, “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever.”
Fine wrote his own post on social media, saying, “I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever…I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable.”
Letter to my Daughter I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable. I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first. I will show you a healthy relationship and how you deserve to be treated. I promise to never approve of any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby girl. Sorry I can’t promise that I won’t embarrass you because I will give you so many kisses at every school drop off. I will be the Dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you’re happy. I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy’s little girl. I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You’re perfect to me and always will be
Cassie and fine began dating a few months after news of her and Diddy’s breakup went public. Cassie posted a photo of the two kissing on social media. Fine is a competitive bull rider and personal trainer, and Diddy believed that the two were dating prior to their breakup. Why? He was paying for Alex to be Cassie’s trainer! Ouch. However, the two haven’t publicly commented other than Diddy posting photos of Cassie professing that he still loves her and always will. Cassie was spotted with Diddy in November 2018 the day after Kim Porter’s death. Porter was the mother of 3 of Diddy’s children. Cassie reportedly reached out to him to check on him and provide support.
Even if Diddy and Cassie are on great terms, this still has to sting for him given how long the two were together. However, Cassie has clearly found happiness and congrats to them! After all, Diddy had his chance.