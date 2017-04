Say it ain’t so…

Everyone’s favorite couple, Carmelo and Lala Anthony, have separated. The couple has been under a lot of stress as Carmelo’s position on the Knicks is likely coming to an end. Lala has reportedly moved out and gotten her own place in NY, with Carmelo likely to move when he gets traded from NY. This is a shame for the couple who has been married since 2010. So far, no divorce papers have been filed…but it’s not looking good.