Cardi B To Play Stripper in Film With Jennifer Lopez

Cardi B is making her way to film playing a role she knows well in real life: stripper!

Cardi goes back to the pole for the big screen in a new film with Jennifer Lopez.

Her debut is going down in the new film “Hustlers.” Directed by Lorene Scafaria, the movie adapts a New York Magazine story about strippers who team up at a club to bleed the male patrons dry.

Cardi B was famously a stripper before making it big on reality TV and in rap at Love & Lust in Brooklyn, NY.

J. Lo and Cardi have teamed up before in the studio for their song “Dinero.”

Also joining them in the film are Mercedes Ruehl, Julia Stiles, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women,” Scafaria says. “We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”