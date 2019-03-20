Entertainment

Cardi B To Play Stripper in Film With Jennifer Lopez

Cardi B is making her way to film playing a role she knows well in real life: stripper!

Cardi goes back to the pole for the big screen in a new film with Jennifer Lopez.

Her debut is going down in the new film “Hustlers.” Directed by Lorene Scafaria, the movie adapts a New York Magazine story about strippers who team up at a club to bleed the male patrons dry.

Cardi B was famously a stripper before making it big on reality TV and in rap at Love & Lust in Brooklyn, NY.

J. Lo and Cardi have teamed up before in the studio for their song “Dinero.”

Also joining them in the film are Mercedes Ruehl, Julia Stiles, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women,” Scafaria says. “We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

567
News

Wendy Williams Headed for Divorce After Her Husband Shacks Up With Side Chick
555
News

Orlando Brown Can’t Remember His Children’s Names on Dr. Phil Show
546
Fashion

Mariah Carey is Living Her Best Skinny Life
542
News

Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket Spotted in LA
527
News

Season of Engagements! Find Out Which Celebs Are Getting Hitched
526
News

Nicki Minaj’s Boyfriend Gets Her Name “Onika” Tattooed on His Neck
506
News

Offset and Cardi B Spotted Together Riding Jet-skis in Puerto Rico
475
News

Cardi B Has a Good Reason Why She Was With Offset – And It Isn’t to Get Back Together!
474
News

Viewers Are Disgusted by the Revelations in the Lifetime R. Kelly Docuseries
455
News

Cassie Posts Pic Kissing New Man While Diddy Posts That He Loves Her
451
News

MTV’s Steve-O Talks Snorting HIV-Tainted Blood
429
News

Ariana Grande Has HUGE “7 Rings” Tattoo Fail
427
News

People React to the Netflix Fyre Festival Documentary
423
News

Ariana Grande Will Be Strutting Her Stuff As Coachella Headliner
421
News

Love & Hip Hop’s Tommie Lee May be Heading to Jail for 54 Years
420
News

Kylie Jenner Hints She and Travis Scott Are Married
410
News

Woman Raped on Facebook Live at Atlanta Night Club
402
News

Princess Nokia Accuses Ariana Grande of Ripping Off “7 Rings”
388
News

Judge Orders Keyshia Cole to Finalize Her Divorce From Daniel Gibson
370
News

Chris Brown Released From Custody in Paris Rape Arrest
357
News

Cardi B Can’t Control Her Lust for Offset in Paris
326
News

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Split: Cheating Bombshell!
319
News

Super Bowl Halftime Show With Travis Scott and Maroon 5 Called Worst Ever
To Top