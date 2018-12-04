News

Cardi B Misses Court Date, Judge Threatens Her With Jail time

Cardi B skipped her court date Monday, causing the judge to threaten her with jail time.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, was MIA at her Monday court date, which really irked the judge in her case. The case stemmed from the incident in August at the Angels Strip Club in Queens, NY, where she allegedly attacked two female bartenders. The altercation was reportedly over hr husband, rapper Offset, whom she believed one of the women had slept with.

The women claimed Cardi ordered her crew to attack the women, and bottle sand chairs were thrown at them during the melee.

“I apologize to the court. As you can see, my client is not here today,” said Jeff Kern, one of Almanzar’s lawyers. “It is due to poor communication and poor coordination — this is not an instance where the defendant is elevating her interests above the court or the people.”

The hearing had already been rescheduled for Monday at the request of Cardi’s lawyer, which further irritated the judge.

The prosecutor requested the judge file a bench warrant, citing that they shouldn’t give her any kind of preferential treatment just because she is famous.

Her lawyer said they tried to reschedule beforehand, but said it wasn’t possible.

“I want you to convey to her that it is not acceptable that she is not here today,” the judge said. “I’m going to give her a one-time chance to show she understands the importance of showing up.”

The judge also said that if she doesn’t show up, a bench warrant will almost certainly be issued.

Hopefully, she will be able to coordinate her schedule for the next court date.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

3.6K
News

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched Trying to Steal Syrian Woman’s Children
2.0K
News

Jersey Shore’s JWoww Files for Divorce
1.8K
Photos

Courtney Stodden Shows Off her Curvier Figure
1.5K
News

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton Coupled Up
1.4K
Fashion

Gigi, Bella, Kendall, and More Sizzle on The Victoria’s Secret Runway
1.3K
Photos

Kendall Jenner’s Nude Pics Leak
934
News

Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive
930
News

Jessica Simpson Announces She’s Expecting Baby #3
803
News

Kanye West Goes on Rant Over Rumors Drake and Kim Kardashian Hooked Up
633
News

Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Dating 20-year-old Luka Sabbat
590
News

Ariana Grande Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Mac Miller
534
News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Married?!
475
News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Drop $13 Million on New House
457
News

Angela Simmons’ Baby Daddy and Ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson Shot and Killed
447
News

Rebel Wilson Gets Dragged for Claiming to Be First Plus-Sized RomCom Actress
361
News

Lana Del Ray and Azealia Banks Beef on Twitter
354
Exclusive

Selena Gomez Reportedly Enters Mental Hospital for Breakdown
315
Entertainment

Ciara and Missy Elliot: See Their Off the Hook Performance at the 2018 AMAs
284
News

Caitlyn Jenner Gets Dragged for Trump Support Reversal
283
Interviews

A$AP Rocky Talks Orgies
281
News

Ariana Grande Snaps Back at Pete Davidson, Drops Single “Thank You, Next”
277
News

Pharrell Williams Sends Trump Cease & Desist Letter Over Use of “Happy” at Rally
271
Fashion

Justin Bieber Shaved His Head and Fans Rejoiced
To Top