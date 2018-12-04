Cardi B Misses Court Date, Judge Threatens Her With Jail time

2.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Cardi B skipped her court date Monday, causing the judge to threaten her with jail time.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, was MIA at her Monday court date, which really irked the judge in her case. The case stemmed from the incident in August at the Angels Strip Club in Queens, NY, where she allegedly attacked two female bartenders. The altercation was reportedly over hr husband, rapper Offset, whom she believed one of the women had slept with.

The women claimed Cardi ordered her crew to attack the women, and bottle sand chairs were thrown at them during the melee.

“I apologize to the court. As you can see, my client is not here today,” said Jeff Kern, one of Almanzar’s lawyers. “It is due to poor communication and poor coordination — this is not an instance where the defendant is elevating her interests above the court or the people.”

The hearing had already been rescheduled for Monday at the request of Cardi’s lawyer, which further irritated the judge.

The prosecutor requested the judge file a bench warrant, citing that they shouldn’t give her any kind of preferential treatment just because she is famous.

Her lawyer said they tried to reschedule beforehand, but said it wasn’t possible.

“I want you to convey to her that it is not acceptable that she is not here today,” the judge said. “I’m going to give her a one-time chance to show she understands the importance of showing up.”

The judge also said that if she doesn’t show up, a bench warrant will almost certainly be issued.

Hopefully, she will be able to coordinate her schedule for the next court date.