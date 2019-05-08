News

Cardi B’s $500k Ruby Nipples Steal the Show at the Met Gala

Cardi B, along with celebs like Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian, went all out with their looks for the Met Gala.

Cardi’s look caught everyone’s attention with her ruby nipples that are reportedly worth $500,000. She had a head-to-toe red look to complement them. Designer Corina Mihaila Larpin’s luxe jewelry brand Stefere created the nipple adornments, designer Thom Browne created her gown, complete with the impressive 44-carat rubies.

Cardi explained in an interview with Vogue that they were just on loan, telling the magazine, “These are Ruby nipples by Stefere. $250,000 each…If I lose one of these, I’m gonna have to sell one of my Birkin bags.”

The gown also featured 30,000 feathers, a 10-foot train, and crystal-encrusted headpiece by milliner Stephen Jones. The entire gown was handmade and took more than 35 people to construct.

There were many other notable looks during the night, including Kim Kardashian (with Kanye looking like her security), Nicki Minaj, Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, and many more. Check out the best looks of the Met Gala below:

Lupita Nyong’o

Lady Gaga

Serena Williams

Jared Leto

Celine Dion

Miley Cryus

Hailey Bieber

Gigi Hadid

Bella Hadid

Katy Perry

Zendaya

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Nicki Minaj

