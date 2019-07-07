Celeb News

Cardi B Loses Her Wig And Keeps Performing

cardi b

Cardi B lost her wig but didn’t miss a step during a performance of “Rodeo” with Lil Nas X in London.

The “Press” Rapper appeared at the Wireless Festival and brought out Lil Nas X for a special performance of “Rodeo.” During the song, Cardi ripped off her wig and kept it all the way real, like only Cardi can.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me . <a href=”https://t.co/YPAmSbb9uP”>pic.twitter.com/YPAmSbb9uP</a></p>&mdash; iamcardib (@iamcardib) <a href=”https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1147297571670495234?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 6, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Cardi B routinely challenges expectations and what is considered appropriate. She has long spoken her mind regardless of how others feel, and she has the utmost confidence in what she’s doing. While most ladies would probably dread the idea of being on stage in a wig cap holding your wig and trying to perform, Cardi definitely seemed to enjoy every moment of it.

She knew that many in the crowd were there just for her, so wig be damned.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Haaaaannnnn …….Bring em out bring em out ! <a href=”https://t.co/txzrAetwZW”>https://t.co/txzrAetwZW</a></p>&mdash; iamcardib (@iamcardib) <a href=”https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1147700771816955905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 7, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

She did lament losing her wig, though, and captioned that she wants it back. If anyone knows the location of Cardi B’s wig, please hit her DMs.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Trending

6.0K
Entertainment

Did Taylor Swift Just Blatantly Rip Off Beyonce?!
1.2K
Fashion

See Your Favorite Celebrities’ Style at Coachella
1.1K
Exclusives

Joe Jones and Sophie Turner: A History of Their Love as They Elope
829
Fashion

Rihanna’s Legs Take the Spotlight in Barbados at Buju Banton Concert
826
Exclusives

Amber Rose Shows Off Baby Bump
791
Exclusives

Britney Spears Being Closely Watched After Leaving Mental Health Facility
784
Exclusives

Ciara and Hubby Russell Wilson Get Cozy After $140 Million Contract Extension
779
Celeb News

Did Khloe Kardashian Chop Her Nose Up With Plastic Surgery?
768
Exclusives

Cardi B’s $500k Ruby Nipples Steal the Show at the Met Gala
745
Exclusives

Idris Elba is Married! See the Lucky Lady Who Snagged the Bachelor
405
Fashion

Kim Kardashian – See Her Best Looks of All Time
ciara ciara
376
Celeb News

Ciara Shades Ex Future Over Breakup
oj-simpson oj-simpson
308
Celeb News

OJ Simpson Joins Twitter to ‘Set the Record Straight’
cassie alex fine cassie alex fine
306
Celeb News

Cassie Has Big News! (Diddy’s Not Going to Like This)
taylor-swift taylor-swift
269
Entertainment

Not Again…Fans Accuse Taylor Swift of Ripping Off Beyoncé Video
the-hills-premiere the-hills-premiere
230
Entertainment

Stars of MTV’s ‘The Hills’: See Their Styles Then and Now
cardi b cardi b
163
Celeb News

Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty in Court
amber portwood amber portwood
107
Celeb News

Amber Portwood, star of MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Arrested: See Her Scandals
To Top