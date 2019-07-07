Cardi B Loses Her Wig And Keeps Performing

Cardi B lost her wig but didn’t miss a step during a performance of “Rodeo” with Lil Nas X in London.

The “Press” Rapper appeared at the Wireless Festival and brought out Lil Nas X for a special performance of “Rodeo.” During the song, Cardi ripped off her wig and kept it all the way real, like only Cardi can.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me . <a href=”https://t.co/YPAmSbb9uP”>pic.twitter.com/YPAmSbb9uP</a></p>— iamcardib (@iamcardib) <a href=”https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1147297571670495234?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 6, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Cardi B routinely challenges expectations and what is considered appropriate. She has long spoken her mind regardless of how others feel, and she has the utmost confidence in what she’s doing. While most ladies would probably dread the idea of being on stage in a wig cap holding your wig and trying to perform, Cardi definitely seemed to enjoy every moment of it.

She knew that many in the crowd were there just for her, so wig be damned.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Haaaaannnnn …….Bring em out bring em out ! <a href=”https://t.co/txzrAetwZW”>https://t.co/txzrAetwZW</a></p>— iamcardib (@iamcardib) <a href=”https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1147700771816955905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 7, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

She did lament losing her wig, though, and captioned that she wants it back. If anyone knows the location of Cardi B’s wig, please hit her DMs.