Fashion

Cardi B and Kulture are Adorable on the Cover of Vogue Magazine

cardi b kulture

Cardi B appeared with her 17-month-old daughter Kulture on the cover of Vogue Magazine for January 2020, and it’s absolutely precious.

Starting off the new year right, Cardi took her baby daughter on the cover of Vogue for the upcoming issue of the fashion bible. The two were photographed in a lavish bedroom with the New York City skyline in the background.

cardi b kulture

In the interview, she talks Kulture, as well as creativity, being a female powerhouse in hip hop, and motherhood. She shares her only child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, with her husband, Migos rapper Offset.

On motherhood, she said, “Being a mom — how can I say it? Things are a little bit harder to balance, but it’s good for the mental,” she explained. “Like, if I’m playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues.”

cardi b kulture vogue

She also talked about her highly publicized – and a bit scandalous – relationship with her husband, with whom she has had a lot of public drama unfold. Despite their issues, she offered hope for them to continue to work through their issues.

“When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she admitted, explaining, “But it’s real-life shit. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down.” She added, “I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it.”

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Trending

1.2K
Celeb News

Aaron Carter Debuts Giant Face Tattoo
lindsay lohan lindsay lohan
908
Celeb News

Does Liam Hemsworth Attract Crazy? Lindsay Lohan Tries to Shoot Her Shot
jim jones chrissy lumpkin jim jones chrissy lumpkin
838
Lifestyle

Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin: Home Foreclosed on and Sold for $100
813
Fashion

The Looks at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball Were Poppin This Year! See Them All Here!
adele adele
800
Celeb News

Adele and Skepta are Boo’d Up and the Internet is Losing Its Ish
784
Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Wows in Replica of Famous Versace Dress
tyga kylie jenner travis scott tyga kylie jenner travis scott
778
Celeb News

Tyga and Kylie Jenner Link Up After Breakup With Travis Scott
771
Celeb News

Stacey Dash Arrested For Battery on Hubby
erica mena and safaree erica mena and safaree
712
Celeb News

Safaree is So Thirsty for Fame…He Performed at His Own Wedding Reception!
cardi b halloween cardi b halloween
442
Celeb News

Which Celeb Wins Halloween? See Their INSANE Costumes!
433
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Dresses Stormi as Her for Halloween, Gets Dragged
solange alan ferguson solange alan ferguson
393
Celeb News

Love Ain’t Ish: Solange and Husband Alan Ferguson Separate
drake kylie jenner drake kylie jenner
366
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner and Drake: Getting Romantic? (Nope)
beyonce gala beyonce gala
306
Fashion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Unmatched in Style as They Attend Gala
kim kardashian kim kardashian
299
Fashion

Kim Kardashian is All Leg in Metallic, Curve-Hugging Dress
296
Fashion

The Fashion Hits and Disasters from the AMAs
pete davidson kaia gerber pete davidson kaia gerber
266
Celeb News

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Lock Lips Poolside
lourdes leon lourdes leon
149
Fashion

Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon, Madonna’s Daughter, Simulates 30-Person Orgy at Art Basel
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid
147
Lifestyle

Bikini Babes: Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, & More Warm Up
beyonce ivy park beyonce ivy park
101
Fashion

Beyonce Announces Ivy Park x Adidas Dropping in 2020
Zozibini Tunzi Zozibini Tunzi
94
Entertainment

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant
beyonce beyonce
46
Celeb News

Beyonce Says ‘I give zero f***s!’ About THIS
To Top