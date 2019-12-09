Cardi B and Kulture are Adorable on the Cover of Vogue Magazine

Cardi B appeared with her 17-month-old daughter Kulture on the cover of Vogue Magazine for January 2020, and it’s absolutely precious.

Starting off the new year right, Cardi took her baby daughter on the cover of Vogue for the upcoming issue of the fashion bible. The two were photographed in a lavish bedroom with the New York City skyline in the background.

In the interview, she talks Kulture, as well as creativity, being a female powerhouse in hip hop, and motherhood. She shares her only child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, with her husband, Migos rapper Offset.

On motherhood, she said, “Being a mom — how can I say it? Things are a little bit harder to balance, but it’s good for the mental,” she explained. “Like, if I’m playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues.”

She also talked about her highly publicized – and a bit scandalous – relationship with her husband, with whom she has had a lot of public drama unfold. Despite their issues, she offered hope for them to continue to work through their issues.

“When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she admitted, explaining, “But it’s real-life shit. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down.” She added, “I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it.”