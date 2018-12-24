Cardi B Has a Good Reason Why She Was With Offset – And It Isn’t to Get Back Together!

3.8k SHARES Share Tweet

Cardi B isn’t reconciling just yet with husband Offset, but she still has a good use for him.

Cardi B was spotted riding a jet-ski with her estranged husband Offset over the weekend, but she denied the two were trying to work things out. She had a great reason for the meet-up: she needed some good loving. However, she didn’t put it exactly like that.

She gave a run down after the pictures popped up, letting people know what was really going on in Puerto Rico.

She also uploaded a video of her singing a song about what we can only imagine Offset is enjoying right now: