News

Cardi B Can’t Control Her Lust for Offset in Paris

Cardi B wants that old thang back.

After parlaying in Paris, Cardi B just couldn’t keep herself from her ex Offset.

While the two broke up after he was caught still cheating, Cardi hasn’t been shy about her “needs.” They pair were spotted together in Puerto Rico riding a jet ski together. Cardi responded by saying she just needed to get “f***ed.” Bloop!

She has another craving for her old flame, tweeting “Babyfather was lookin too fine in Paris ooo Lala my p**** on his forehead.”

Meanwhile, Offset has been very vocal about wanting her back. He’s continued to post that the misses her and wants her back.

We can’t help but feel a reconciliation coming with these two.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

2.9K
Photos

Courtney Stodden Shows Off her Curvier Figure
2.2K
Fashion

Gigi, Bella, Kendall, and More Sizzle on The Victoria’s Secret Runway
1.5K
News

Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive
841
News

Ariana Grande Snaps Back at Pete Davidson, Drops Single “Thank You, Next”
771
News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Drop $13 Million on New House
714
News

Angela Simmons’ Baby Daddy and Ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson Shot and Killed
692
News

Rebel Wilson Gets Dragged for Claiming to Be First Plus-Sized RomCom Actress
503
Fashion

Justin Bieber Shaved His Head and Fans Rejoiced
480
Fashion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Show Off More Inspirational Halloween Costumes
461
News

Kanye West Spotted Out With North Having Daddy-Daughter Time
460
Entertainment

All Eyes Are on Anna Luther
457
News

Pharrell Williams Sends Trump Cease & Desist Letter Over Use of “Happy” at Rally
451
News

Caitlyn Jenner Gets Dragged for Trump Support Reversal
426
Entertainment

Ariana Grande Delivers Video for “Thank You, Next” With Kris Jenner
426
News

Cardi B Buys Her Mom a Dream Home in New York
421
Fashion

Blac Chyna Now Promoting Skin Bleaching Cream
415
News

Son of Wife Swap Contestant Charged With Murdering Mother and Little Brother
407
News

Kim Porter Found Dead in Home
402
News

New Video of Kim Kardashian and Ray J Leaks…and It’s Scandalous!
382
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Drops New Album “Caution”
368
Fashion

Blac Chyna’s Lash Business Suspended by State, Kylie Jenner Launches Own Lash Line
362
News

George H. W. Bush Has Passed Away
357
Fashion

Rihanna Turns Up the Heat in More Sexy Savage Lingerie
To Top