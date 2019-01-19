Cardi B Can’t Control Her Lust for Offset in Paris

2k SHARES Share Tweet

Cardi B wants that old thang back.

After parlaying in Paris, Cardi B just couldn’t keep herself from her ex Offset.

While the two broke up after he was caught still cheating, Cardi hasn’t been shy about her “needs.” They pair were spotted together in Puerto Rico riding a jet ski together. Cardi responded by saying she just needed to get “f***ed.” Bloop!

She has another craving for her old flame, tweeting “Babyfather was lookin too fine in Paris ooo Lala my p**** on his forehead.”

Babyfather was lookin too fine in Paris ooo Lala my pussy on his forehead 😎 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Offset has been very vocal about wanting her back. He’s continued to post that the misses her and wants her back.

We can’t help but feel a reconciliation coming with these two.