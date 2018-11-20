News

Cardi B Buys Her Mom a Dream Home in New York

Cardi B just dropped some serious cash on a home for her mom in New York.

Cardi B has slingshotted to fame in the last two years, and so her bank account has also had a major come up.

With all this money, she chose to pay back her mother for giving her life by buying her an incredible home in New York.

She posted a video of her new purchase on Instagram with the caption “tay down till you come up !Its always been a dream to buy my mother a house .Last year i was so thirsty to buy my mom a house but the ones i was interested for her weren’t at my price range .I worked and worked and now I’m here !! Thank you everybody who supported me to make my childhood dreams come true! Buy my momma a house !!…..don’t ask me for shit motherfuckers i got big girls bills 😩😩!”

The home is impressive. We just know her momma is ecstatic.

Meanwhile, Cardi is on to her next big move. She will be a judge looking for the next big thing in hip hop alongside Chance the Rapper and T.I. on Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow.

