Cardi B and Bruno Mars Drop New Song “Please Me”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars and teaming up once again to bring you a fire new jam titled “Please Me.”

The duo previously linked up in 2018 on their hit “Finesse,” so we aren’t surprised they turned up with yet another banger.

She announced the new track on social media:

Fans are eating it up:

Give it a listen below:

