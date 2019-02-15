Cardi B and Bruno Mars Drop New Song “Please Me”

2k SHARES Share Tweet

Cardi B and Bruno Mars and teaming up once again to bring you a fire new jam titled “Please Me.”

The duo previously linked up in 2018 on their hit “Finesse,” so we aren’t surprised they turned up with yet another banger.

She announced the new track on social media:

Fans are eating it up:

Wait, that new Cardi and Bruno. pic.twitter.com/Zo68gqp6Yx — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) February 15, 2019

CARDI AND BRUNO SNAPPED, THIS SONG IS A HIT #PleaseMe pic.twitter.com/ilzthyelqn — ᴊᴇsᴇʟʟᴇ 💍 (@tynextjes) February 15, 2019

THIS CARDI AND BRUNO MARS THO A BOP — Adrian_Salizar_ (@Adrian_Salizar_) February 15, 2019

Give it a listen below: