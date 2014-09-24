Cara Delevingne Gets Naked and Muddy in New Magazine Shoot for Allure

-
She has been the face of many beauty and fashion campaigns over the past five years.
So it is no surprise that supermodel Cara Delevingne was picked to grace the cover of Allure Magazine’s October issue.
The special issue dedicated to beauty sees the 22-year-old showcase her flawless skin and enviable figure in a set of stunning images taken by the famed fashion photographer, Mario Testino.
-
One shot sees Cara posing completely naked, with her hugely volumized hair and a large Chanel chaing and lock protecting her modesty.
Another shows the model’s locks slicked back with what appears to be foundation running down her face.
The images were revealed on the photographer’s Instagram page with the caption: ‘CARA BARES IT ALL. CARA ENSEÑA TODO.@CaraDelevingne @Allure_Magazine #BestOfBeauty’.
-
Cara was clearly proud of the shoot as she shared the pictures on her own Instagram page adding: ‘#regram @mariotestino just a lil naked….pshhhh@allure_magazine’.
The stunning blonde opened up about her own beauty routine, revealing that she uses an Antipodes night cream to keep her skin picture-perfect.
‘Anything by Antipodes — it’s all natural. Especially their avocado and pear night cream,’ she told the magazine.
Via DailyMail