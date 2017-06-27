Music

Calvin Harris – “Feels” ft. Pharrell, Katy Perry, and Big Sean [Video]

Let’s face it – Pharrell gets ANY song poppin.

Watch the new video Calvin Harris just dropped, featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, and Big Sean. We love it! Frankly, we love anything Pharrell does. How do you feel about this collab?

