Caitlyn Jenner Is Now Officially All Woman (Mostly) After Undergoing Gender Reassignment Surgery

The somewhat estranged member of the Kardashian brood has committed to becoming a woman, writing in her new memoir that she underwent gender reassignment surgery earlier this year. She wrote that ‘I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.’

She went on to explain why she had the surgery after all this time: ‘So why even consider it? Because it’s just a penis. It has no special gifts or use for me other tan what I have said before, the ability to take a whiz in the woods,’ writes Jenner.

She is soon releasing her memoir in which she details the surgery and her transition as a whole. She reportedly received a $4 million advance for the book, which hits stores April 25th.

Welp, there you have it folks. Kylie and Kendall Jenner now officially have two moms. As long as Caitlyn is happy, yes?