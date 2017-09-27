Bye b*tch! Alicia DiMichele resigns from ‘Mob Wives’

“Mob Wives” star Alicia DiMichele resigned from the reality TV show.

The wife of notorious Colombo enforcer Edward (Tall Guy) Garofalo, Jr., was quiet on the topic Wednesday while in Brooklyn Federal Court where she announced another shocker — DiMichele removed her guilty plea to embezzling union funds from the trucking company owned by her husband.

DiMichele had submitted a resignation letter to The show three weeks ago, sources said.

She was banking about $8,000 per episode from the ridiculous show prompting prosecutors to argue that she could easily pay a $96,000 fine.