Breaking News

Busta Rhymes Arrested For Throwing a Protein Shake at Someone

Screen Shot 2015-08-06 at 8.31.36 PM

Busta Rhymes allegedly got into a fight with an employee at a gym, and it ended with Busta throwing a protein shake at the guy’s head. Of course, cops were called and he was arrested. He was released later without having to pay bail. Reports are saying that the guy asked Busta to leave after they had previously had a run in over Busta trying to film his workouts in the gym and getting shut down.

In case you were wondering, it was a Muscle Milk shake. Great advertising, if you ask us.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. دانلود فیلم نهنگ عنبر

    September 28, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    There may be noticeably a bundle to learn about this. I assume you made certain nice factors in options also.

  2. suba buba

    September 26, 2017 at 5:30 am

    VQbU8W Muchos Gracias for your blog.Thanks Again. Much obliged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Popular

1.7M
13
Daily Dose

Daily Dose of RX: Road Rage Gone Hilariously Wrong
1.7M
Style

Kathy Griffin Just Shaved Her Head – Find Out Why!
1.7M
12
Breaking News

Bobby Valentino Responds to Being Blasted by Transgender!
1.3M
19
Breaking News

Is Carmelo Looking for a Reconciliation With Lala? See What He Just Posted!
1.1M
Breaking News

Bobby Valentino Admits It’s Him in Video but He Didn’t Know She Was Transgender
9.5K
3
Breaking News

Aaron Carter Breaks Down in Tears Again in New Interview
8.9K
7
Breaking News

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Adorable Photo of Her Kids
8.9K
22
Style

Beyoncé’s Body is Insane Just Two Months After Giving Birth to Twins
8.2K
1
Breaking News

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Cakes in Mirror
7.8K
11
Breaking News

Joseline Hernandez Goes Topless on New Single Cover
7.5K
6
Breaking News

See the Best and Worst Looks from the MTV VMA Awards
7.0K
4
Breaking News

Transgender Woman From Video Now Claims Bobby Valentino Assaulted Her!
6.9K
5
Style

Amber Rose Flaunts Her Lingerie for ‘Bae’ (and Everyone Else)
6.8K
7
Breaking News

Aaron Carter Announces He is Bisexual, Breaks Up With Girlfriend
6.7K
2
Style

Teen Mom Farrah Abraham Shows Off All Her Plastic Parts in Sheer Outfit
6.6K
Breaking News

Drake and Nicki Minaj Rumored to Be Dating, and Rihanna is Not Happy
6.4K
7
Style

Daaaaaaaaaaamn! Beyoncé Shows Off Her Curves in Tight Dress
6.3K
Style

Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Front Side and Backside in Itty Bitty Black Bikini
6.1K
15
Breaking News

Fergie Takes it All Off…and Wow!
6.0K
10
Style

Kim Kardashian is Wearing the Weirdest Outfits These Days
6.0K
Style

Kate Moss Hangs Topless Out of Helicopter
5.9K
11
Style

Blac Chyna Switches Up Her Look Again
5.9K
1
Breaking News

Kylie Jenner Reveals Reason Behind Breakup with Tyga
To Top