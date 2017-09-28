Busta Rhymes Arrested For Throwing a Protein Shake at Someone

Busta Rhymes allegedly got into a fight with an employee at a gym, and it ended with Busta throwing a protein shake at the guy’s head. Of course, cops were called and he was arrested. He was released later without having to pay bail. Reports are saying that the guy asked Busta to leave after they had previously had a run in over Busta trying to film his workouts in the gym and getting shut down.

In case you were wondering, it was a Muscle Milk shake. Great advertising, if you ask us.