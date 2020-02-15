Celebrities

‘Bullies’ Called Out After Caroline Flack Commits Suicide

caroline flack

Former Love Island host Caroline Flack, 40, was found dead after committing suicide in her apartment. Social media erupted with anger aimed at media and online ‘bullies’ they say caused her to end her own life.

Caroline Flack has been a UK TV personality since first becoming a presenter in 2002. She’d most recently hosted the popular show Love Island.

However, she had been facing some difficulties, as she was due in court to face charges for assault against her boyfriend in December, tennis player Lewis Burton. The charges are what led to her leaving the show, which she had hosted since 2015.

Her family confirmed her passing in a statement, saying, “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Many on social media called out many of the “warm” tributes pouring in for Flack that were coming from the very people who had been bullying her and criticizing her in the media and online right up until her death.

Social media users posted images of British tabloids that had run stories against Flack even as recently as the day before her death, then running stories praising her after news of her death first broke.

Related Items:
1 Comment

Popular

mariah carey christmas mariah carey christmas
3.3K
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Hits #1 on BillBoard Hot 100 With “All I Want for Christmas Is You”
blue ivy beyonce blue ivy beyonce
1.0K
Life

Blue Ivy is Spitting Image of Mom Beyonce on New Year’s
mariah carey mariah carey
832
Celebrities

Mariah Carey Twitter Gets Hacked, Clowns Eminem
739
Style

The Fashion Hits and Disasters from the AMAs
devan leos devan leos
706
Celebrities

Disney Star Devan Leos Gets No Jail Time in Attempted Murder Case
pete davidson kaia gerber pete davidson kaia gerber
668
Celebrities

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Lock Lips Poolside
beyonce ivy park beyonce ivy park
549
Style

Beyonce Announces Ivy Park x Adidas Dropping in 2020
kim kardashian kim kardashian
542
Celebrities

Fans Drag Kim Kardashian for Blackface AGAIN, but She Denies It
future lori harvey future lori harvey
532
Celebrities

Rapper Future Gifts Rumored GF Lori Harvey THIS for Xmas
cardi b kulture cardi b kulture
531
Style

Cardi B and Kulture are Adorable on the Cover of Vogue Magazine
kim kardashian north west kim kardashian north west
525
Celebrities

Kim and Kanye Give Daughter North West Michael Jackson’s Jacket for Christmas
Zozibini Tunzi Zozibini Tunzi
517
Entertainment

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant
beyonce beyonce
511
Celebrities

For Beyoncé, Creativity Is the Ultimate Power
justin timberlake jessica biel justin timberlake jessica biel
510
Celebrities

Jessica Biel to Join Justin Timberlake on Set: Back Off, Ladies!
chris brown baby chris brown baby
508
Celebrities

Chris Brown Shows Off His Latest Addition to the Family
brielle biermann brielle biermann
474
Celebrities

Brielle Biermann Has Brand New Lips (Again)
cats taylor swift cats taylor swift
459
Entertainment

“Cats” Movie Tanks After Making Just $6 Million Opening Weekend
harry styles harry styles
437
Entertainment

It’s Finally Here! Listen to the New Harry Styles Album “Fine Line”
To Top