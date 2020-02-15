‘Bullies’ Called Out After Caroline Flack Commits Suicide

Former Love Island host Caroline Flack, 40, was found dead after committing suicide in her apartment. Social media erupted with anger aimed at media and online ‘bullies’ they say caused her to end her own life.

Caroline Flack has been a UK TV personality since first becoming a presenter in 2002. She’d most recently hosted the popular show Love Island.

However, she had been facing some difficulties, as she was due in court to face charges for assault against her boyfriend in December, tennis player Lewis Burton. The charges are what led to her leaving the show, which she had hosted since 2015.

Her family confirmed her passing in a statement, saying, “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Many on social media called out many of the “warm” tributes pouring in for Flack that were coming from the very people who had been bullying her and criticizing her in the media and online right up until her death.

If your tweeting your sadness about Caroline Flack, also think about your own behaviour. When you tweet abuse & hate at people, most who you don’t even know, because it’s a laugh, or it makes your feel good for a second – just take a moment to think where that may lead. — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) February 15, 2020

It must be heartbreaking for the family & friends of Caroline Flack to read tributes from some of those who hounded her.



Our ‘cancel’ culture is brutal.



We all have demons and flaws but we dehumanise each other & are then surprised when it all becomes too much for some. pic.twitter.com/eEbqttG1Mn — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 15, 2020

you're allowed to be shocked & sad that Caroline Flack is dead *and* take the abuse allegations seriously *and* think that the way the tabloids hound and harrass people is inhumane. you don't have to try to simplify what isn't simple. — Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) February 15, 2020

Social media users posted images of British tabloids that had run stories against Flack even as recently as the day before her death, then running stories praising her after news of her death first broke.