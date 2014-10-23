Britney Spears Reportedly Signs New Deal and is Raking in $1 MILLION a Week in Vegas

We cannot believe this many people actually pay to sit and watch Britney Spears pretend to sing. Is there an open bar during the show? Then maybe this would be worthwhile.

Sources connected to Britney tell TMZ … the singer did indeed sign a contract for $310K per performance, and with 96 concerts over 2 years the total was $29,760,000.

But Planet Hollywood was blown away by ticket sales, which they said broke Vegas records. So Britney’s people went back to the bargaining table and hashed out an amendment — with back end, merchandising and other perks, the singer will earn around $475,000 a show. Celine Dion, the top money earner in Vegas, makes $476K a show.

Planet Hollywood actually added shows for Britney … she’ll now do 140 shows during the 2-year residency.

Bottom line … with all her ventures … we’re told EVERY WEEK, Britney’s people deposit around 1 MILLION DOLLARS in her bank account.

-Via TMZ

