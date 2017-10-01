Britney Spears Has a New Man

-
We just don’t know why Britney can’t seem to find a lasting relationship. Perhaps it’s because she’s bat-shit crazy. Here’s hoping this one works out!
-
Here’s our first look at Britney Spears with her new boyfriend, Charlie Ebersol.
The singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram with her new love on Saturday. Spears captioned the photo with a heart and can be seen smiling from ear to ear.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Spears is “super giddy” to be dating Charlie, who is the son of former NBC Sports chief Dick Ebersol and Kate & Allie star Susan Saint James. Charlie survived a plane crash in 2004 but lost his brother Teddy in the tragedy.
-Via RadarOnline
