Britney Spears Has a New Man

The singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram with her new love on Saturday. Spears captioned the photo with a heart and can be seen smiling from ear to ear.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Spears is “super giddy” to be dating Charlie, who is the son of former NBC Sports chief Dick Ebersol and Kate & Allie star Susan Saint James. Charlie survived a plane crash in 2004 but lost his brother Teddy in the tragedy.

