Britney Spears Enters Facility for Mental Health Treatment

Britney Spears is taking a little “me time” in a mental health facility.

It’s no secret that Britney Spears has struggled with her mental health for years, dating back to her infamous escapades of head shaving and car window smashing when she was still a teen.

She had a long battle with substance abuse and her wild attempts to perform as though everything was a-okay.

However, the queen of pop bounced back and with family support was able to get her life in order.

She recently has been dealing with a great deal of pressure after her father, to whom she is very close, had a major health scare. He’s still continuing treatment so the stress seems to have pushed Brit over the edge a bit.

She recognized it and is settling in to a month-long treatment center to help her get her mind back right. In the meantime, her Vegas show is on hold.