News

Britney Spears Enters Facility for Mental Health Treatment

Britney Spears is taking a little “me time” in a mental health facility.

It’s no secret that Britney Spears has struggled with her mental health for years, dating back to her infamous escapades of head shaving and car window smashing when she was still a teen.

She had a long battle with substance abuse and her wild attempts to perform as though everything was a-okay.

However, the queen of pop bounced back and with family support was able to get her life in order.

She recently has been dealing with a great deal of pressure after her father, to whom she is very close, had a major health scare. He’s still continuing treatment so the stress seems to have pushed Brit over the edge a bit.

She recognized it and is settling in to a month-long treatment center to help her get her mind back right. In the meantime, her Vegas show is on hold.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

537
News

MTV’s Steve-O Talks Snorting HIV-Tainted Blood
504
News

Ariana Grande Has HUGE “7 Rings” Tattoo Fail
494
News

People React to the Netflix Fyre Festival Documentary
487
News

Love & Hip Hop’s Tommie Lee May be Heading to Jail for 54 Years
483
News

Kylie Jenner Hints She and Travis Scott Are Married
473
News

Woman Raped on Facebook Live at Atlanta Night Club
464
News

Princess Nokia Accuses Ariana Grande of Ripping Off “7 Rings”
448
News

Judge Orders Keyshia Cole to Finalize Her Divorce From Daniel Gibson
427
News

Chris Brown Released From Custody in Paris Rape Arrest
411
News

Cardi B Can’t Control Her Lust for Offset in Paris
407
News

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Split: Cheating Bombshell!
382
News

Did Orlando Bloom Give the Same Ring to Katy Perry He Gave to Ex Miranda Kerr?
367
News

Super Bowl Halftime Show With Travis Scott and Maroon 5 Called Worst Ever
355
Fashion

Fashion Icon Karl Lagerfeld Has Died
353
Trending

Who Knows Gabby?
324
News

R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse: Twitter Responds
320
News

Ariana Grande and Big Sean Leave the Studio Together After Getting Cozy
302
News

Love Sours for Billionaire Heiress Chloe Green and Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks
302
Fashion

First Gucci, Now Burberry: Fashion Line Under Fire for Noose on Runway
294
News

Mama June Arrested for Crack Possession
292
Fashion

Oh the Thickness: Rihanna Models New Fenty Savage Lingerie
288
Trending

Cardi B and Bruno Mars Drop New Song “Please Me”
279
News

Kylie Jenner Accuses Travis Scott of Cheating!
To Top