Britney Spears Being Closely Watched After Leaving Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears just went home after a 30-day stay at a mental health institute, where doctors have tried to delicately balance her treatment program to avoid disaster.

Spears had been struggling with mental health, which has been an ongoing issue with her for years. Her dad, Jaime, with whom she is very close, suffered health issues recently, which was reportedly a trigger for her recent stay in a treatment facility.

She recently had to postponed her Domination Las Vegas residency in order to enter treatment.

She left the facility Wednesday and had plans to meet up with her sons today. She had only seen them for brief periods during her stay. She and ex-husband Kevin Federline have had a 50/50 custody split, though the boys have primarily been with Kevin as Britney sought help.

While she’s out of the treatment center, she’s not out of the woods yet. Doctors are still concerned, according to reports. They had to carefully evaluate her medication and therapy plan to help her improve and regain better functionality so she could return home.

She posted on Instagram to let fans know she was doing okay: “Just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well,” she wrote. “My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal.” Spears continued, writing, “Wow! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said…I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear.”

Britney has been under a conservatorship with her father controlling much of her business and finances for over a decade since she first began struggling with mental health issues.

