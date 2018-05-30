Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant at 54 Years Old

1.4k SHARES Share Tweet

Brigitte Nielsen is old, pregnant, and unbothered.

The woman who used to slobber all over Flavor Flav, Brigitte Nielsen, is pregnant with her fifth child at 54 years of age. The marvels of science are making it possible, but people are pretty shocked after the reality star posted a photo of herself heavily pregnant at 54.

She captioned the announcement, “family getting larger #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump.”

She first rose to fame in the film Rocky IV, but went on to appear in many reality shows like the Surreal Life, where she and Flavor Flav had a deep attraction.

The father is her husband Mattia Dessi, whom she has been married to since 2004. She was previously married to Sylvester Stone.

Take a trip down memory lane with this clip of her and Flavor Flav.