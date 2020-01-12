Brielle Biermann Has Brand New Lips (Again)

Brielle Biermann has refreshed her lips at the docs once again, and fans are reacting to her new look.

Thankfully, instead of going even bigger (was it possible?!), she opted for a more restrained approach, reducing the size of her fillers or whatever ungodly stuff they put in there.

The Don’t Be Tardy star posted promotional photos for a product while also proudly flaunting her lips while rocking a tiny white tube top. Her lips were the star of the show though, that’s for sure.

She’d already announced the decision a week earlier, writing “Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brie again soon,” and later, “2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days.” She also posted a video with the message “New year! New lips! New hair! Same b**h!”

She also said she’s sick of looking like her mom, and honestly, it’s probably a good idea she just try to go as natural as possible before they both end up looking like…well, we all know where this is going.

Fans rejoiced at her “new” look, praising her decision to scale back on the inflation, so let’s hope this is a broader movement against plastic surgery for the 22-year-old.