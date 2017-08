Bobby Valentino is claiming extortion.

After being captured on video running shoeless from a transgender woman’s apartment, Bobby Valentino claims he was hooking up with was not a prostitute as far as he knew, and he didn’t ever agree to pay her. When she found out who he was, she shot the video and tried to extort him with it. He claims he had no idea the “she” was a “he.” She does look a lot like Kelly Rowland though…