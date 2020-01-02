Celeb News

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex-Boyfriend Nick Gordon Dead at 30

nick gordon bobbi kristina brown

Nick Gordon was the boyfriend of Whitney Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, and many accused him of being either directly or indirectly responsible for her death several years ago. Now he too has died.

Let’s take it back for a second. Bobbi Kristina Brown endured a long struggle with drug addiction, much like her mother and father. In 2015, Bobbi Kristina was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in a bathtub. She was found to have a mix of drugs and alcohol in her system, which was contributed to her death, though she actually died months later in hospice after being in a coma since the incident in which she suffered severe brain damage.

Her boyfriend, Nick Gordon, was in the home, and there were serious issues with his timeline of events, leading many to believe he may have had a part in her death in one way or another. Other inconsistencies in his story and their life further made people suspicious. So much so, in fact, that he was found legally responsible for her death in court the year after she died in a default judgment that ordered him to pay $36 million to Kristina’s family. He maintained he never participated in any wrongdoing and was never criminally charged.

He struggled after her death both with his continued substance abuse problems and the backlash from her death. He was arrested several times for various reasons, but none of the charges ever stuck.

While the cause hasn’t yet been confirmed, his lawyer made a statement referencing the hard toll of drugs on families:

“My heart is heavy today after learning that my long time client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty,” said Joe Habachy, Gordon’s attorney. “While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential. Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years, I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy, healthy life with his family more than anything else. My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

