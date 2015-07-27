Bobbi Kristina Brown Has Passed Away

Such a tragedy when someone dies so young. Bobbi Kristina passed away after months in a coma following a mysterious accident in her home:

Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of late music legend Whitney Houston and R&B singer Bobby Brown, died on July 26, surrounded by her family, at Peachtree Christian Hospice in Duluth, Georgia. She was 22.

“She is finally at peace in the arms of God,” the Houston family said in statement to ET. “We want to again thank everyone for their tremendous amount of love and support during these last few months.”

On Jan. 31, Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in her bathtub, and was then taken to North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, Georgia, where she was put on a ventilator to assist her breathing. She was later placed in a medically induced coma at Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital.

The discovery of Bobbi Kristina in the bathtub came just days before the third anniversary of her mother’s passing. A source close to the situation told ET that Bobbi Kristina suffered from an apparent drug overdose, the circumstances of which were eerily similar to those of her mother’s passing. Houston’s death was ruled an accident as a result of drowning, but the medical examiner also stated that cocaine and drug-related heart disease contributed to her demise.