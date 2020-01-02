Lifestyle

Blue Ivy is Spitting Image of Mom Beyonce on New Year’s

blue ivy beyonce

They sure do grow up fast, and Blue Ivy is no exception after showing off her gorgeous looks on New Year’s Eve, making her a spitting image of her mom Beyonce.

Since Blue Ivy was born, fans have been undecided as to whether she looks more like her dad, Jay-z, or her mom, Beyonce. However, the older she gets, the more she appears to resemble her lovely mama.

She showed off long, straightened hair and a big smile as she posed for pictures with mom and Megan Thee Stallion in a photo booth.

View this post on Instagram

#MeganTheeStallion posted up with #Beyoncé and #BlueIvy ❤️ #empressive #empressivetv

A post shared by EmpressiveTV (Grace) (@empressivetv) on

Fans could NOT get over how cute she looked, and we couldn’t get over how much she looks like Beyonce. Just check out the pics below and try and tell us she’s not a carbon copy of Queen Bey, and we also know she has the personality to back it up, which makes it even better.

Further proving what a force Blue Ivy is to reckon with, she is only 7 but just snagged a major win. She is now officially an award-winning songwriter for her work on The Lion King: The Gift’s “Brown Skin Girl.” She picked up the award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards. Go ahead, Blue!

