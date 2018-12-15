Blac Chyna’s Lash Business Suspended by State, Kylie Jenner Launches Own Lash Line

2.6k SHARES Share Tweet

The drama continues between Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna, as the two go head-to-head for the top spot in the lash industry.

Blac Chyna has had her own eyelash company, Lashed, for many years now. In the last few years, Kylie has built a makeup empire that is now set to expand into eyelashes as well. This comes just as Blac Chyna’s company got suspended by the state of California. The two had a famous feud after Blac Chyna’s baby dad Tyga left her for Kylie, the youngest Kardashian sister, when Kylie was not even legal yet. However, they seemed to move on from it after Chyna hooked up with Kylie’s brother, Rob, and had a child with him.

Chyna’s company was apparently suspended over its failure to file a timely tax return.

According to The Blast, the shop on Ventura Blvd in Encino, Califrornia has been closed for a month with no word on why or when it will (or if it will) reopen. On websites like Yelp, it’s marked closed, so it is pretty safe to say she’s shutting down the physical location. However, customers can still buy products from the company’s website. No telling if she plans to continue operations solely online or scrap the business all together.

In the meantime, Kylie will gladly take her customers off her hands and help them out with her own lash line. If as successful as her makeup line, Blac Chyna can probably go and throw in the towel on that one.

We just can’t help but feel like Kris Jenner may have been lurking in the background. Blac Chyna works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. J/K! (We hope).