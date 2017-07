He’s cashing in on his role in this whole Blac Chyna/Rob Kardashian scandal.

I guess you can’t really blame the guy for using his few minutes in the spotlight as a come up…but we will probably be seeing a lot more of the man who was in the middle of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s messy and public drama. Ferrari is negotiating with the show to join the cast, so if the money is right, he will be on your television soon enough.