Blac Chyna Tries to Hit Someone With Stroller During Fight at Six Flags

She ain’t playing around here.

Blac Chyna is fed up, and she let out some of her aggression publicly at Six Flags over the weekend. A bystander caught her trying to fight alongside some friends. She can be seen attempting to use her stroller as a weapon during the fight as well.

I’m at 6 flags and I see Blac Chyna and her crew trying to fight 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/iuEdiYKl95 — Angie (@AliciaaAngiee) April 2, 2018

Friends tried holding her back as she attempted to swing the pink plastic stroller at someone off camera, making sure she didn’t mess up her weave in the process.

Chyna’s been taking some heat lately and getting a lot of criticism over being involved with many different rappers, usually as a side chick. She has turned off comments lately on all her Instagram posts.

She shares a child, Dream, with Rob Kardashian, and another with rapper Tyga, at least one of whom was presumable with her during the incident unless the stroller was for someone else. It’s unclear from the video.

Looks like she just can’t go anywhere these days without some drama.