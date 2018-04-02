News

Blac Chyna Tries to Hit Someone With Stroller During Fight at Six Flags

She ain’t playing around here.

Blac Chyna is fed up, and she let out some of her aggression publicly at Six Flags over the weekend. A bystander caught her trying to fight alongside some friends. She can be seen attempting to use her stroller as a weapon during the fight as well.

Friends tried holding her back as she attempted to swing the pink plastic stroller at someone off camera, making sure she didn’t mess up her weave in the process.

Chyna’s been taking some heat lately and getting a lot of criticism over being involved with many different rappers, usually as a side chick. She has turned off comments lately on all her Instagram posts.

She shares a child, Dream, with Rob Kardashian, and another with rapper Tyga, at least one of whom was presumable with her during the incident unless the stroller was for someone else. It’s unclear from the video.

Looks like she just can’t go anywhere these days without some drama.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

163.9K
Photos

Kim Kardashian Posts Racy Pic to Start the Day
121.7K
Photos

Ciara Posts Nip Slip Photos, While Fans Say She Looks Old
55.0K
News

Porn star Olivia Nova Found Dead at 20
55.0K
News

Bam Margera Locked Up for a DUI After Stopping to Talk to Cops Who Were on Another Traffic Stop
55.0K
News

Courtney Stodden Begs for Doug Hutchison to Take Her Back
55.0K
Fashion

Kendall Jenner: Fresh Lips for the Golden Globes?
54.9K
Fashion

Kendall Jenner is Unrecognizable in New Shoot
54.8K
News

Lena Dunham Splits With Longtime Boyfriend Jack Antonoff
2.0K
News

Ciara Unleashes Social Media Fury With Post About Women and Relationships
1.9K
News

Piers Morgan Has Uncomfortable Interview With Tonya Harding, Telling Her to Stop Playing the Victim
1.4K
Trending

Fans React to Taylor Swift and Zendaya Dancing in a Crowd
1.4K
News

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Break Up
1.3K
News

Fans Speculate That Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate
1.2K
News

Kim Kardashian Has Photoshop Fail While Kylie Hides Baby Bump in New Pics
1.1K
News

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Son Hospitalized
1.0K
Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Drops New Video for ‘Filthy’
980
News

Kylie Jenner Spotted in Public Very Pregnant!
974
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Sheer Dress During Beach Photoshoot
914
News

Amber Rose is Getting a Breast Reduction
794
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Takes Another Bathroom Selfie With Just Bejeweled Bottoms
779
Photos

Kim Kardashian Takes it All Off Yet Again in Steamy New Photos
735
News

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Engagement to Brad Falchuk
710
Trending

Blue Ivy Hushes Her Parents at Grammys
To Top