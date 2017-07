Blac Chyna brought her lawyer along for the ride.

The same day Blac Chyna won a temporary restraining order in court against ex Rob Kardashian, she appeared with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, on Good Morning America. She talked about how she was shocked and devastated that Rob would post nude pictures of her the way he did. She also discussed how reports saying she had “liked” the pictures were false because she had blocked Rob on Instagram.

Watch the interview: